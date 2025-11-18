AVM releases assay result from core with visual gold

Our silver and gold Investment Advance Metals (ASX: AVM) just announced assay results from its Victorian gold project.

A few weeks ago AVM reported visible gold from its deepest hole at the project.

The visible gold was ~140m below any previous hit AND it confirmed there was gold over a ~500m vertical extent on the project.

Today, AVM reported the assays from that hole which returned 3.7m at 16.6g/t gold….

Now we wait to see the assay results from the deeper section of that same hole (which could extend mineralisation even further):

(Source)

AVM’s recently brought a second diamond drill rig on site in Victoria too.

The second rig will be drilling the Queen of the Hills prospect - along strike of the Happy Valley deposit:

(Source)

IF AVM can make new discoveries on those targets, the market could finally start to draw comparisons between AVM and $1.1BN Southern Cross Gold.

The difference between the two projects right now is that AVM has one gold system (Happy Valley) whereas Southern Crosse’s is made up of several high grade vein systems…

Some exploration success by AVM could change that though.

(Source)

Over the next few months we are looking forward to seeing:

AVM drill out and extend the gold mineralisation at Happy Valley.

AVM drill out and (fingers crossed) make new discoveries on step out targets

What’s next for AVM?

Assay results from AVM’s Victorian gold project 🔄

With drilling continuing at the Victorian gold project, assays have started to be released so we await for the results to continue.

AVM had a second drill rig arrive on site recently, so we expect the rate of assays to ramp up early next year if not sooner.

Sampling of old drillcore at the Yoquivo silver project in Mexico 🔄

We are also looking forward to seeing the sampling results from the untested parts of AVM’s Yoquivo project in Mexico continuing.

The old drilling hadn’t been completely tested in the past so we should see the results from this in the coming weeks (hopefully the gaps in the veins from the image below are also mineralised)

The company has detailed that results from this are ongoing and will be used along with the recent diamond drilling results to update the JORC Resource for the project in Q1 next year..

(Source)

Exploration programs getting underway at all 3 Mexican projects 🔄

Drilling is expected to begin at Yoquivo this month where sampling showed grades from new areas as high as 1,594g/t silver equivalent, so we look forward to seeing the rig arriving on site soon…

(Source)

The drilling will also follow up on the area’s AVM drilled earlier in the year:

(Source)

Check out the plan to double the combined resources in Mexico which we covered here.