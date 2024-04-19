Sun Silver IPO - Now Open
Disclosure: S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (the Company) and Associated Entities own 2,585,000 SS1 shares at the time of publishing. The Company has been engaged by SS1 to share our commentary on the progress of our Investment in SS1 over time. The Company will receive a fee on any capital raised from successful IPO bids introduced. We (the Company and Associated Entities) are also bidding into the Sun Silver IPO.
We have written a lot about silver recently.
We are adding a new silver company to our Portfolio - Sun Silver Ltd.
The Sun Silver IPO prospectus has gone live this morning.
We have secured an allocation for Next Investors subscribers.
Sun Silver aims to develop a globally significant tier 1 jurisdiction silver gold asset with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 292,000,000oz AgEq at 72.4gt Ag, in Nevada, USA.
(Source: Sun Silver Prospectus - page 8)
Due to our limited allocation in this IPO, please limit bids to a maximum of $20k.
Priority will be given to submitted and paid bids in the order that they are received.
SS1 plans to list on the ASX on June 5th 2024 (indicative date).
For full details see the Sun Silver IPO Prospectus (click the link that says “Prospectus”)
You should read the Prospectus in its entirety before making a decision to invest in the Offer. We strongly recommend you seek professional financial advice whenever making financial investment decisions.
To bid into the Sun Silver IPO click here
