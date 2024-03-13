HAR’s RC Drill Results From Uranium Project

Our uranium Investment Haranga Resources (ASX: HAR) just put out RC drill results from its uranium project in Senegal.

HAR owns 70% of its project which holds an existing uranium JORC resource of 12.4 Mt @ 587 ppm for 16.1 Mlbs of uranium.

Today’s drill results came from in and around HAR’s existing JORC resource.

The drill results had widths ranging from ~1m up to ~39m with grades as high as ~1,095ppm uranium.

Considering HAR’s existing JORC resource has an average grade of 587ppm we think today’s results came in above our pre-drill expectations.

Below is the highlight intercept from today’s results:

Today’s results come from one of the multiple anomalies HAR has across its project.

After drilling at Saraya is completed, HAR plans to move the RC drill rig to its Mandenokly & Sanela prospects.

We will be looking out for those results as they come through.

What is HAR’s exploration strategy?

Right now, HAR is working toward increasing its JORC resource with a four staged exploration program across those targets as follows:

Regional termite mound - Project wide sampling to find the most interesting targets are. Infill termite mound - Detailed sampling at the most interesting targets. Auger drilling - Shallow drilling to rank drill targets. RC drilling - Deeper drilling to try and make discoveries and define JORC resources

Here is where HAR is completing all of the above work:

What’s next for HAR?

Drill results 🔄

We expects to see auger drilling results from the Saraya South prospect.

At the same time, the company will be running its RC drilling from its Saraya, Mandenkoly and Sanela prospects.

Today’s results from the Saraya prospect were XRF results meaning they were based on handheld devices for the results - we will be watching out for lab results for the assays over the coming weeks.

Sampling results 🔄

HAR is continuing to run a tenement-wide termite mound sampling program.

The ultimate aim for the sampling work will be to find more drill targets.

Resource upgrade 🔲

After the results come back from the soil sampling/drilling, we want to see HAR increase its JORC uranium resource.

We want to see HAR increase the confidence level of its resource (take it from inferred to indicated) AND at the same time increase the resource in terms of size.

HAR expects the JORC resource upgrade to come in ~April.