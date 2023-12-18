Haranga starts drilling for uranium in Senegal

This morning our uranium Investment, Haranga Resources (ASX: HAR) announced that it has started drilling in Senegal, where it is working with some large targets.

The RC drill program is expected to be complete in February, after which we are hoping to see some good drill results and widespread, high grade uranium mineralisation.

Today’s announcement said that assays are expected late February through to April and drilling will consist of 4,000 to 6,000m.

A delayed wet season has seen HAR change its plans slightly - with two holes planned on the Saraya prospect to enable an MRE upgrade, HAR already has a 16.1Mlb U3O8 Inferred Resource @ 587ppm at Saraya.

Meanwhile, termite mound sampling using an XRF gun and auger drilling at Diobi remain ongoing parts of HAR’s exploration program.

With the uranium spot price hovering around 15 year highs at US$82/lb we see this an an excellent opportunity for HAR to grow a large resource base:

(Source)

What’s next for HAR?

Drill results 🔄

HAR is currently running a ~20,000m Auger (shallow) drill program across two of its seven uranium targets, this was to help define the best place to place a deeper drill hole with the RC rig now on site.

While HAR waits for the delays caused by the later wet season to end, auger drilling will continue at Diobi.

Assays for the 4,000 to 6,000m RC program are expected late February through to April

Sampling results 🔄

HAR is also running a tenement wide termite mound sampling program (we’ll explain what this is and how it works in a future note).

Assays from the first phase of sampling should start coming back in later this month.

The ultimate aim for the sampling work will be to find more drill targets.

Resource upgrade 🔲

After the results come back from the soil sampling/drilling, we want to see HAR increase its JORC uranium resource.

HAR is putting two RC holes in this area to hopefully upgrade the resource.