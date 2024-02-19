HAR restarts RC drilling at its uranium project

Our uranium Investment Haranga Resources (ASX: HAR) just put out an update on its exploration program for its uranium project in Senegal.

HAR owns 70% of its project which holds an existing uranium JORC resource of 16mlbs.



HAR’s JORC resource sits on just one of many targets areas inside its project area.

Right now, HAR is working toward increasing its JORC resource with a four staged exploration program across those targets as follows:

Regional termite mound - Project wide sampling to find the most interesting targets are. Infill termite mound - Detailed sampling at the most interesting targets. Auger drilling - Shallow drilling to rank drill targets. RC drilling - Deeper more targeted drilling to try and make discoveries and define JORC resources.

Today, HAR confirmed that RC drilling at its Saraya prospect had recommenced for a ~4,000 to 5,000m program.

HAR also confirmed that its RC rig would then move to its Mandankoly and Sanela prospects.

In terms of timing for assays, HAR expects the first batch of results in late march and expects to deliver a JORC resource upgrade sometime in April this year.

What’s next for HAR?

Drill results 🔄

HAR is running its auger drill program across Mandankoly and Sanela targets, after which the auger rig will move to the Saraya South targets.

At the same time, the company will be running its RC drill program in and around the Saraya project, where the company has its existing 16m lb JORC resource.

Assays for the remaining 4,000 to 5,000m RC program are expected in late March.

Sampling results 🔄

HAR is continuing to run a tenement-wide termite mound sampling program.

We think assays from the first phase of sampling should start coming back in later this month.

The ultimate aim for the sampling work will be to find more drill targets.

Resource upgrade 🔲

After the results come back from the soil sampling/drilling, we want to see HAR increase its JORC uranium resource.

We want to see HAR increase the confidence level of its resource (take it from inferred to indicated) AND at the same time increase the resource in terms of size.

HAR expects the JORC resource upgrade to come in ~April.