HAR ranks more RC drill targets ahead of drilling in mid-Februar

Yesterday, our uranium Investment Haranga Resources (ASX: HAR) released the results from its first pass auger drill program.

HAR owns 70% of a uranium project in Senegal with an existing uranium JORC resource of 16mlbs.

HAR’s JORC resource sits on just one of many targets areas inside its project area.

Right now, HAR is working toward increasing its JORC resource with a four staged exploration program across those targets as follows:

Regional termite mound - Project wide sampling to find the most interesting targets are. Infill termite mound - Detailed sampling at the most interesting targets. Auger drilling - Shallow drilling to rank drill targets. RC drilling - Deeper more targeted drilling to try and make discoveries and define JORC resources.

Today, HAR put out results from its termite sampling and auger drill programs.

Here are our key takeaways from the program so far:

Termite mound sampling results from four target areas -

So far, HAR has completed termite mound sampling across five of its targets - Diobi, Saraya South, Mandankoly, Sanela and Saraya East.

Of those five targets results have come back for only four - Diobi, Saraya South, Mandankoly and Sanela.

The map below shows where the higher grade uranium was being found across those targets (the purple/brown dots).

Update on Auger drill results at three of its target areas:

HAR has also completed auger drilling across its Mandankoly, Sanela and Diobi prospects.

The key bits of news were the new discovery of a uranium anomaly at Mandankoly - one that has never been picked up by any previous exploration.

The same sort of discovery was made at Sanela where HAR has picked up a new anomaly that will be followed up with an RC rig.

What’s next for HAR?

Continue auger drilling along the discovered trends at Mandankoly and Sanela; - Start auger drilling at Saraya South over the recently delineated Katafata termite mound anomaly; - Continuation of RC drilling at the Saraya uranium deposit and newly discovered auger anomalie

Drill results 🔄

HAR is running its auger drill program across Mandankoly and Sanela targets, after which the auger rig will move to the Saraya South targets.

At the same time, the company will be running its RC drill program in and around the Saraya project where the company has its existing 16m lb JORC resource.

Assays for the 4,000 to 6,000m RC program are expected late February through to April.

Sampling results 🔄

HAR is continuing to run a tenement-wide termite mound sampling program.

We think assays from the first phase of sampling should start coming back in later this month.

The ultimate aim for the sampling work will be to find more drill targets.

Resource upgrade 🔲

After the results come back from the soil sampling/drilling, we want to see HAR increase its JORC uranium resource.

We want to see HAR increase the confidence level of its resource (take it from inferred to indicated) AND at the same time increase the resource in terms of size.