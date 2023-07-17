IVZ’s 2D seismic program now underway

Our 2020 Energy Pick of the Year, Invictus Energy (ASX: IVZ) has just kicked off its 2023 2D seismic program at its gas project in Zimbabwe.

The seismic program will be over ~425-line kilometres across the eastern boundaries of IVZ’s ground.

The ultimate aim for the program is to firm up drill targets and update the company’s 5.5 billion barrel of oil equivalent prospective resource.

IVZ expects the program to be completed in July and processing/interpretation of the seismic data to be done throughout the second half of 2023.

The CB23 seismic campaign is anticipated to be completed in mid-August and will be followed by processing and interpretation to take place over H2 CY2023.

What’s next for IVZ?

1) Preparation for drilling Mukuyu-2 in Q3 this year.

IVZ already has its drill rig warm stacked from its first well - meaning the rig hasn’t moved away from site.

The timeline to mobilise the rig at the Mukuyu-2 drilling location should therefore be a lot shorter this time around.

IVZ expects the rig to be moved to the drilling location later this month/early August.

2) 2D Seismic programs across eastern part of project.

We expect the program to be run in the background while IVZ drills its Mukuyu-2 well.