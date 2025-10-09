WCE to start phase 2 drilling on silver project tomorrow…

Our silver Investment West Coast Silver (ASX: WCE) just announced that the phase 2 drilling program will begin tomorrow on its Elizabeth Hill project.

WCE owns 70% of the Elizabeth Hill mine, this produced ~1.2M ounces of silver at average grades of ~2,194g/t (over a 12 month period 25 years ago).

WCE acquired the project and the land surrounding it in March this year when the silver price was $33 per ounce.

WCE ran its first drill program on the project and confirmed shallow silver mineralisation starting from surface which runs all the way down to the historic resource on the project which was left over by the last group to mine the project ~20 years ago.

(the leftover remnant ore underground is estimated to be a non-JORC compliant resource of ~46.8kt @ 2,700g/t silver for 4.05Moz of silver) (source)

WCE announced today that its phase 2 drill program would start tomorrow.

WCE plans to drill ~14 diamond drill holes going after more shallow resources to the north of the old Elizabeth Hill mine area AND going after at depth extensions to that old remnant ore leftover by the previous operators:



(Source)

WCE to start diamond drilling tomorrow:

Phase 2 drilling is set to begin October 10 with a scheduled 14 diamond drill holes planned totalling 1,300m.

An additional 3,000 air core drilling program is planned to begin in November to test shallower near mine targets defined through recent geophysics:

(Source)

WCE is also working on its regional targets:

The Elizabeth mine is located over a 180km2 area, on the Munni Munni Fault system so there is plenty of room for exploration on the project.

WCE confirmed today that geophysical surveys were ongoing along the broader project area which WCE plans to follow up with aircore drilling.

The primary aim of this work is to identify targets where WCE can do deeper drilling (looking for the next Elizabeth Hill).

(Source)

Geophysical surveys are also being done over most of the Elizabeth Hill Mine lease, and there are already several targets

(Source)

What else is WCE up to?

Near-mine and regional exploration 🔄

With assays from the first drill program now all received, we want to see the results of its near-mine and regional targets exploration:

(Source - WCE announcement 22 August 2025)

Update on near mine processing negotiations 🔄

In a prior exploration update, WCE said it was in discussions with Artemis Resources who own the Radio Hill processing plant, ~20km away.

The plant has been idle for some years now and was previously being refurbished by Artemis but due primarily to a fall in nickel prices, has not been utilised for several years so there exists a conveniently located opportunity.