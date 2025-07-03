TTM drilling to upgrade 3.1M oz gold, 22M oz silver Dynasty project

Our Investment Titan Minerals (ASX: TTM) just restarted a 6,000m drill program on its Dynasty project.

TTM has been drilling Dynasty for over the last ~6-9 months with the primary aim of upgrading the projects existing 3.1M ounce gold & 22M ounce resource.

After a short break TTM has now started drilling again.

The drilling is a mix of resource infill and extensional drilling - initially focused around TTM’s Cerro Verde and Iguana prospects.

At Iguana TTM will likely be following up the trenching results released today, which confirmed mineralisation over another ~800m away from TTM’s existing resource.

(Some of those grades from the trenches are pretty solid - up to 10g/t gold).

TTM also has trenching results coming from Cerro Verde “in the coming weeks”.

Here are those two target areas relative to TTM’s current JORC resource:



(Current resource is shaded in red - the yellow blobs are where today’s trenching results came from)

We also noticed in today’s announcement that TTM would be running a ~920-line km geophysical survey across Dynasty.

The survey would cover ~9km of strike and is expected to take approximately one week to complete.

Results would then be due in ~3-4 weeks.

It looks to us like this is TTM’s way of looking at the porphyry potential across its Dynasty asset.

TTM only recently started talking about the potential for a porphyry sitting below its existing resources in a recent presentation.

So far, TTM hasn’t drilled any of the porphyry copper potential at Dynasty… so it will be interesting to see what comes of the geophysical surveys.

Here are some of the recent slides from TTM’s most recent presentation talking about the porphyry potential:

(Source)

What’s next for TTM?

Drilling results from the Dynasty gold project 🔄

With drilling now underway we are looking forward to results from the Cerro Verde and Iguana prospects.

Ideally we would like to see extensional hits at Iguana and more gold at depth at Cerro Verde.

Ultimately, we want to see TTM show that mineralisation extends well beyond its current resource footprint:

Resource upgrade/update at Dynasty 🔲

TTM expects to upgrade its resource in Q3-2025.

Drilling results from the Linderos Copper project 🔄

TTM’s Joint Venture partner Hanrine is still going through the 10,000m drill program that is set out of the earn-in agreement with TTM.

We expect to see more assay results from that drilling over the coming months.

We covered the first set of results from the JV’s drill program here: TTM now targeting a 5 million ounce gold resource? Plus first results from copper JV with Gina Rinehart…