TRI Webinar Today

Today, our mental health technology Investment, Trivarx (ASX: TRI) will be holding an investor webinar at 11:00 AM AEST (9:00 AM AWST).

Click here to register for the webinar

We’ll be attending and look forward to hearing more from Chief Operating Officer Kai Sun on how the company’s algorithm is tracking in a Phase 2 trial testing for current Major Depressive Episodes from sleep data.

We’ve Invested in TRI to see it ultimately commercialise its technology - and ideally create a new standard for mental health screening using sleep data.

Something which we think would be a major breakthrough in the mental health space.

For a full rundown on why we Invested in TRI read:

Our TRI Investment Memo

Our initial note on our TRI Investment