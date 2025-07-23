TG1 - Heritage surveys for Blue Devil “to commence on 30th July”

Our micro capped exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) just put out an update across its portfolio of projects in WA.

Here were our key takeaways from today’s announcement:

Blue Devil, WA (Copper, gold, silver - heritage surveys)

This is the target we are looking forward to seeing TG1 drill the most.

So far for this project TG1 has EM anomalies lining up with rock chip samples taken that returned copper grades as high as 50.5% copper and 18g/t gold.

TG1’s Blue Devil has never been drilled before and Managing Director Ash Hood believes the project has “the most promising prospects” TG1 has identified to date.

So far TG1 has managed to sign a Heritage Protection Agreement (HPA) and today TG1 confirmed that a heritage survey was “due to commence on the 30th July 2025”.

Permitting is the final hurdle before TG1 can drill Blue Devil.

Mount Boggola, WA (copper, gold antimony - heritage surveys)

TG1 recently completed geophysical surveys on this project.

Now we have two targets where geophysical anomalies marry up with parts of the project where rock chip and soil sampling have also been throwing up targets:

Target MB1 - has a chargeability of >3 times background levels and has never been drill tested before. Around that target ~13 rock chip samples have returned copper grades >1%. Target MB2 - has chargeability levels just below 3x background levels. This one has also never been drilled before. Rock chip sampling around this target has returned peak assays of 32.6% copper, 48.8g/t gold and 3.92% antimony.

Here is a visual of the two anomalies based on the geophysical survey results:

TG1 confirmed today that it would look to run heritage surveys ahead of drilling.

Agnew project, WA (soil sampling/mapping - gold)

This was the project TG1 picked up in December last year.

TG1 completed a 572 sample geochemical sampling program in June.

The best results on the project came from the north of the project area.

Next, TG1 will look to do an infill soil sampling program to extend sample coverage to the north:

El Donna gold project, WA - (drill results - gold)

TG1 recently completed a 6,355m aircore drill program on this project.

We weren't expecting a discovery hole here given the drilling was mostly aircore.

The best results announced today was ~6m at 1.45g/t gold and 6m at 1.21g/t gold from the two targets to the south of the project area.

We will watch to see if TG1 go back and drill this area with deeper RC drillholes: