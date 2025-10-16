PNN to brief Australian Ambassador to the USA ahead of Trump - Albanese meeting

Our critical minerals Investment Power Minerals Ltd (ASX: PNN) just announced that the Australian Ambassador to the USA - Dr Kevin Rudd has asked for a briefing on its Californian rare earths project…

This briefing will be direct to Dr Kevin Rudd ahead of the meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Albanese on the 20th of October…



PNN is the third company in our Portfolio to get the call up after SS1 and RML.

PNN recently acquired the Gamma rare earths project - which has heavy rare earth exploration potential.

(Which is when we Invested in PNN - Read our initiation note here: Our New Investment: Power Minerals Ltd (ASX: PNN))

Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREEs) are rarer, more valuable, and are used in high-temperature magnets and defence).

Importantly, the Gamma project is prospective for HEAVY rare earths.

Here is where the asset sits relative to the only rare earths mine in the USA - MP Materials' Mountain Pass mine (the only producing REE mine in the US), which is capped at $24BN, which produces predominantly light rare earths:

Here are the 10 Reasons We Invested in PNN

PNN has a US critical minerals project Strong macro theme #1: Capital is flowing into US critical metals macro thematic PNN has a Brazil REE project Strong macro theme #2: Capital is flowing into Brazilian rare earths projects looking for “the next SGQ” IF PNN attracts capital and re-rates to a valuation high enough it could acquire more advanced assets We are Investing alongside Tribeca Investment Partners We think it's the right time in the bull market cycle to get some exposure to exploration stocks PNN also has advanced assets in an out of favour sector Uranium free kick on the new US project Gold free kick on the new US project

What do we want to see PNN do next?

Objective 1: Target Generation on US rare earths project

We want to see PNN sample, map and run geophysics on its US asset to identify priority drill targets.

Milestones:

🔲 Mapping and sampling (soil and rock chips)

🔲 Geophysics

🔲 Drill targets confirmed

Objective 2: Drilling on PNN’s US rare earths project

After PNN has identified priority drill targets, we want to see the company drill the project.

Milestones:

🔲 Drill permitting

🔲 Drilling

Objective 3: Macro objectives

We want to see PNN go after fast tracked permitting and non-dilutive funding opportunities that are available for US critical minerals projects.

Milestones:

🔲 Fast-tracking permitting

🔲 Non-dilutive US critical minerals funding opportunity applications

Objective 4: Drilling at Brazilian rare earths project

We want to see PNN drill out and define a maiden JORC resource estimate in Brazil to enable comparison to peers.

Milestones:

🔲 Geophysics/Geochemistry work

🔄 Drilling starts

🔄 Drilling results

🔲 Maiden JORC resource estimate

Objective 5 (Bonus): PNN uses its market cap to acquire more advanced assets

This one would be an unexpected surprise to the upside (depending on what assets PNN can acquire).