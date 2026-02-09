PNN hits more rare earths and niobium in Brazil - deeper drilling ongoing

Our rare earths Investment Power Minerals (ASX: PNN) just put out more high grade niobium and rare earth assays from its project in Brazil.

PNN currently has two rigs drilling on site - an auger rig drilling the shallow rare earth/niobium targets and a heavier RC rig following those results up with deeper holes.

The heavier RC rig started drilling only just over a week ago. (source)

For the past few months, PNN’s been running a shallow auger drill program on the project (where today’s results come from).

(source)

We have a fair bit of data now on the shallow targets, now its all about the deeper drilling PNN is doing right now.

We have been looking forward to this because it will mean PNN can test for at depth extensions to the rare earths intersected by the shallow holes…

AND it can give us a better sense of the type of carbonatite complex PNN’s project sits on top of:

(source)

Previous drilling on these targets have returned intercepts as thick as ~51m with 1.16% rare earth oxide grades (from surface).

We want to see the deeper program confirm and extend those intercepts…

So far, a large part of the ~5.8km^2 carbonatite is untested so there is potential for a substantial deposit to be uncovered IF this next round of drilling comes in.

This is one of the main reasons we like this project is because, IF PNN’s exploration model is proven correct, then the company holds the ground that covers the entire carbonatite complex.

Over the last few months, PNN has completed several rounds of shallow aircore drilling on the project and recently said that its theory of a hard rock intrusion has been validated:

(Source)

At this stage, we know there are rare earths in the shallow parts of PNN’s project.

Now we want to see evidence from the deeper holes to confirm that the rare earths extend at depth.

The deeper drilling will be what confirms PNN’s exploration model.

Here is a LinkedIn post PNN put up, showing the rigs in action:



(source)

What’s next for PNN?

🔄Drilling at Brazilian rare earths project

We want to see PNN doing deeper RC drilling and PNN commenced this program in late January. (source)

We also want to see PNN drill out and define a maiden JORC resource estimate in Brazil to enable comparison to peers, a maiden JORC resource estimate is expected this quarter. (source)

Here are the milestones we are tracking on PNN’s Brazilian rare earths project:



Milestones:

✅ Geophysics/Geochemistry work (geophysics results recently)

✅ Drilling starts (Auger drilling started, RC drilling commenced - today)

🔄 Drilling results

🔲 Maiden JORC resource estimate

🔄Regain control of the Rincon lithium asset

PNN will now need to repay US$1M to the previous Joint Venture partner (Navigate Energy) by 28th of February to take 100% ownership of the Rincon asset.



(source)

We want to see that repayment gets made and PNN returns to 100% ownership before any other work is done on the project.