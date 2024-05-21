KNI Resampling 3,000m of Drill Cores to Increase Resource

Our EU critical minerals Investment Kuniko (ASX: KNI) is currently in the middle of a 8-hole diamond drill program at its nickel project in Norway.

KNI is drilling its Ertelien project where it already has an inferred resource of 49.7 kt of nickel, 37.3 kt of copper and 3.3 kt of cobalt.

The whole purpose of the drill program is to increase KNI’s overall JORC resource.

Today, KNI added a second work program to try and add to its resources.

KNI has just started sampling 3,000m of old drill cores that sit in and around the current JORC resource that haven't been sampled in the past.

At a very high level, KNI will be looking to bring in old data which could lead to a better understanding of its deposit and hopefully an upgraded resource…

The image below shows where the sampling gaps are relative to KNI’s JORC resource:

Below are the holes KNI will be resampling:

More on KNI’s current drill program:

This is where KNI’s new drill holes will be going in at the project

Which looks like this on a cross section:

What’s next for KNI?