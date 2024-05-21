Next Investors logo grey
  3. Kni Resampling 3000m Of Drill Cores To Increase Resource

KNI Resampling 3,000m of Drill Cores to Increase Resource

ASX:KNI

|

Published 21-MAY-2024 11:57 A.M.

|

55.0 seconds read

Shares Held: 2,837,550

|

Options Held: 0

|

Trust Centre

Our EU critical minerals Investment Kuniko (ASX: KNI) is currently in the middle of a 8-hole diamond drill program at its nickel project in Norway.

KNI is drilling its Ertelien project where it already has an inferred resource of 49.7 kt of nickel, 37.3 kt of copper and 3.3 kt of cobalt.

The whole purpose of the drill program is to increase KNI’s overall JORC resource.

Today, KNI added a second work program to try and add to its resources.

KNI has just started sampling 3,000m of old drill cores that sit in and around the current JORC resource that haven't been sampled in the past.

At a very high level, KNI will be looking to bring in old data which could lead to a better understanding of its deposit and hopefully an upgraded resource…

The image below shows where the sampling gaps are relative to KNI’s JORC resource:

Next Investors Image

Below are the holes KNI will be resampling:

Next Investors Image

More on KNI’s current drill program:

This is where KNI’s new drill holes will be going in at the project

Next Investors Image

Which looks like this on a cross section:

Next Investors Image

What’s next for KNI?

Next Investors Image

  • 🔃 Drilling results from diamond drilling program (Q2-3 2024)
  • 🔲 Upgrade nickel-copper resource (expected by Q4-2024)
  • 🔲 Early stage feasibility studies (start end of 2024)

